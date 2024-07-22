Chelsea set to sell Sarr to Lens

Chelsea are set to sell defender Malang Sarr to Lens.

The 25-year-old has been unable to make an impact since moving to Stamford Bridge four years ago.

He joined Chelsea on a free transfer after leaving Nice at the end of his contract, but has made just eight Premier League appearances.







Sarr has had spells on loan at Porto and Monaco since being signed by the Blues and was expected to join Le Havre during last January’s transfer window.

That move fell through but he is now set to secure a return to his native France, with a deal agreed for him to join Lens.

He has a year remaining on his Chelsea contract.







