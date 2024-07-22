Chalobah left out of Chelsea squad for pre-season tour
Trevoh Chalobah has been left out of Chelsea’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States amid doubts over his future.
The defender is not in new manager Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans and is expected to leave the club before the start of the new season.
Young right-back Alfie Gilchrist has also been left out of the 28-man squad and is being lined up for a loan move.
New signings Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Marc Guiu are in the squad and set to make their Blues debuts.
Several players involved for their countries this summer will join the squad later.
Chelsea will face Wrexham in Santa Clara on Wednesday, before friendlies against Celtic (in Notre Dame), Club America (in Atlanta), Manchester City (in Columbus) and Real Madrid (in Charlotte).
Chelsea squad:
Robert Sanchez
Marcus Bettinelli
Eddie Beach
Lucas Bergstrom
Reece James
Malo Gusto
Josh Acheampong
Wesley Fofana
Axel Disasi
Tosin Adarabioyo
Benoit Badiashile
Levi Colwill
Ben Chilwell
Renato Veiga
Carney Chukwuemeka
Romeo Lavia
Lesley Ugochukwu
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Andrey Santos
Nicolas Jackson
Christopher Nkunku
Raheem Sterling
Mykhailo Mudryk
Noni Madueke
Armando Broja
Tyrique George
Marc Guiu
Angelo