Chalobah left out of Chelsea squad for pre-season tour

Trevoh Chalobah has been left out of Chelsea’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States amid doubts over his future.

The defender is not in new manager Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans and is expected to leave the club before the start of the new season.

Young right-back Alfie Gilchrist has also been left out of the 28-man squad and is being lined up for a loan move.







New signings Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Marc Guiu are in the squad and set to make their Blues debuts.

Several players involved for their countries this summer will join the squad later.

Chelsea will face Wrexham in Santa Clara on Wednesday, before friendlies against Celtic (in Notre Dame), Club America (in Atlanta), Manchester City (in Columbus) and Real Madrid (in Charlotte).

Chelsea squad:

Robert Sanchez

Marcus Bettinelli

Eddie Beach

Lucas Bergstrom

Reece James

Malo Gusto

Josh Acheampong

Wesley Fofana

Axel Disasi

Tosin Adarabioyo

Benoit Badiashile

Levi Colwill

Ben Chilwell

Renato Veiga

Carney Chukwuemeka

Romeo Lavia

Lesley Ugochukwu

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Andrey Santos

Nicolas Jackson

Christopher Nkunku

Raheem Sterling

Mykhailo Mudryk

Noni Madueke

Armando Broja

Tyrique George

Marc Guiu

Angelo







