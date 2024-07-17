Fernandez faces disciplinary action over alleged racist chant

Chelsea have started disciplinary proceedings against midfielder Enzo Fernandez after he posted a video on social media which the French Football Federation say included an alleged “racist and discriminatory” chant.

The video is said to feature a song sung by some of the Argentina squad about France’s black players.

Fernandez’s Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana, a France international, posted an image of the video on Instagram, describing it as “uninhibited racism”.

Fernandez, signed by Chelsea for a British record £107m in 2023, has apologised, saying he is “truly sorry” for the video he posted as Argentina celebrated winning the Copa America.

“The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words,” said Fernandez.

“I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

“That video, that moments, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character.”

A Chelsea statement read: “We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate.

“The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.”







