Chelsea set to sign Jorgensen and Anselmino as Sarr departs

Chelsea are close to sealing the signings of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and defender Aaron Anselmino.

A deal appears to be in place to bring in Denmark international Jorgensen (pictured) from Spanish club Villarreal for around £21m.

The 22-year-old’s arrival could lead to Djordje Petrovic moving elsewhere.







Petrovic filled in when Robert Sanchez was injured last season but does not appear to be in new boss Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Meanwhile, the highly-rated Anselmino, 19, is being bought from Boca Juniors up in a deal worth up to £15m and will then be loaned back to the Argentine club.

Both players are expected to sign seven-year contracts with the Blues.

Meanwhile, Malang Sarr has joined Lens after his Chelsea contract was terminated by mutual consent.







