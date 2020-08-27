Chelsea complete deal for defender Sarr

Chelsea have completed the signing of 21-year-old French defender Malang Sarr.

The centre-back, who can also play at left-back, recently left Ligue 1 side Nice at the end of his contract and has agreed a five-year deal.







Sarr will be loaned out for the 2020/21 season.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “The opportunity to sign Malang was one we could not miss.

“He is a tremendous prospect and we will be monitoring him closely during his loan period, hoping he will soon be back at Chelsea.”

The Blues signed Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell on Wednesday and are expected to complete a deal to sign Thiago Silva by the weekend.

The veteran centre-back, 35, is moving to west London on a free transfer after eight years at Paris St-Germain, where his contract recently expired.

Chelsea are also in advanced talks to sign Kai Havertz, 21, from Bayer Leversuken.







