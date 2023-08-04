Chelsea seal signing of France defender Disasi

Chelsea have completed the signing of France international centre-back Axel Disasi from Monaco for around £40m.

The 25-year-old, who has been capped four times, has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

In a statement, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.







“He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to also complete the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

And the club are assessing a knee injury new signing Christopher Nkunku picked up during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday.







