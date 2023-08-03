Chelsea set to sign Brighton keeper Sanchez

Chelsea are set to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

A deal has been agreed for the Spain international, 25, to move to Stamford Bridge and the transfer is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

He has been targeted following keeper Edouard Mendy’s move from Chelsea to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli earlier this summer.







The Blues have been looking for cover for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is currently the club’s first-choice keeper.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are assessing a knee injury new signing Christopher Nkunku picked up during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday.







