Chelsea sign midfielder Ugochukwu and line up loan deal

Chelsea have signed French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes.

The 19-year-old has moved to Stamford Bridge for just over £23m and has been given a seven-year contract with the option of a further year.

He is regarded as one for the future and is expected to return to France to join Strasbourg on a season-long loan.







In a statement, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “He is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1.

“He has a huge amount of potential and we know he is going to continue to develop and improve.”

Ugochukwu has joined the Chelsea squad in the United States, where the Blues have been spending their pre-season.







