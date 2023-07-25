Chelsea reject offer from West Ham for Gallagher

Chelsea have rejected a bid from West Ham for Conor Gallagher.

The midfielder might well leave Stamford Bridge this summer but Chelsea have turned down an offer of around £40m from the Hammers.

Gallagher, 23, has two years remaining on his contract.







Having impressed while on loan at Crystal Palace – and made his England debut – he returned to Chelsea last season and made 45 first-team appearances.

Several other clubs have shown an interest in Gallagher, who is expected to attract more bids before the transfer window closes.







