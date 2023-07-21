Aubameyang completes move from Chelsea to Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed a move from Chelsea to Marseille.

It ends a brief and unsuccessful spell at Stamford Bridge for the former Arsenal man, who has signed a three-year contract with his new club.

He was signed from Barcelona last year but started just five Premier League matches for the Blues and was left out of their Champions League squad last season.

Aubameyang was brought in by Thomas Tuchel, having previously played under him at Borussia Dortmund.

But Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea boss soon afterwards and Aubameyang has been surplus to requirements since.







