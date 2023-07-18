Fofana faces several months out with knee injury

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana faces several months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

The France centre-back, 22, joined Chelsea from Leicester for £70m last summer.

Fofana was out more than four months after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League.

And during his time at Leicester he suffered a broken leg in a pre-season friendly in 2021.

He now faces another prolonged spell out of action – a major blow for the player and new boss Mauricio Pochettino.