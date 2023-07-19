Ampadu leaves Chelsea to join Leeds

Ethan Ampadu has left Chelsea to join Leeds United for £7m.

The 22-year-old Wales international, who has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road, joined the Blues from Exeter City six years ago.

He impressed in his first appearances for Chelsea but was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular at the club.







Ampadu had loan spells with Sheffield United and German club RB Leipzig and spent the past two seasons in Italy, with Venezia and Spezia respectively.

He played 11 times for Chelsea.







