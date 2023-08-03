Pochettino hoping Nkunku injury is not ‘big issue’

Chelsea are assessing a knee injury new signing Christopher Nkunku picked up during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Blues boss Maurico Pochettino hopes the problem is not a “big issue” despite the striker – signed for £52m this summer – going off in the 22nd minute of the game.

Chelsea drew 1-1 in Chicago, where youngster Mason Burstow scored a 90th-minute equaliser for them.







Nkunku’s injury is a concern ahead of Chelsea’s opening Premier League match of the season, against Liverpool a week on Sunday.

Pochettino said: “The doctors are checking him. He feels something in his knee.

"Hopefully it is not a big issue and that he can be quick with the team. We need a few days to assess him and until we get back to London it is difficult to know."








