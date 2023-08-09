James named as new Chelsea captain

Reece James has been named as Chelsea’s new captain.

The England international, 23, takes over from Cesar Azpilicueta, who left the club this summer.

James, who has been with Chelsea since the age of six, said: “I’m so happy to take on the role and responsibility. I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

“I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it’s a great feeling for me and my family.’

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said: “This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

“He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas.”







