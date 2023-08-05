Chelsea complete signing of keeper Sanchez

Chelsea have completed the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

The Spain international, 25, has moved to Stamford Bridge for £25m and has been given a seven-year contract.

He was targeted following keeper Edouard Mendy’s move from Chelsea to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli earlier this summer.







The Blues have been looking for cover for Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is currently the club’s first-choice keeper.

In a statement, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Robert to Chelsea and he adds further quality to our goalkeeping unit.

“Robert has repeatedly proved himself in the Premier League and been capped by his country. We are excited to watch him work with Mauricio [Pochettino] and his coaching team during the season ahead.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea are assessing a knee injury new signing Christopher Nkunku picked up during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday.







