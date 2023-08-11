Pochettino looking to sign forward after Nkunku injury blow

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Chelsea are looking to sign a forward after new signing Christopher Nkunku was sidelined by a knee problem.

Nkunku faces a lengthy spell out of action after being injured during a recent pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.









Blues boss Pochettino said: “We are working in the market because we are going to miss this one offensive player.

“Yes, the club is working, trying to find a solution for maybe short term, medium and long term to add the right profile for the team.”

Nkunku’s injury is a major blow for Chelsea ahead of the new Premier League campaign, which will begin with a home match against Liverpool on Sunday.

He impressed during pre-season and looks like being a key player for Pochettino’s side.

“We feel very sorry about him, because he was doing well and is a very important player for us,” Pochettino said.

“The quality is there – one of the best offensive players, who can play in different positions. It’s a big issue for us.

“But now is a time to be positive in the way that he is going to recover and be with us as soon as possible.”









