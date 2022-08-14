Another injury blow for Chelsea star Kante

N’Golo Kante could be facing another spell on the sidelines after going off with a hamstring injury during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

The Blues midfielder has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and was clearly in some pain as he left the field.

“It’s another muscle injury. He felt it pretty strong,” said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.







Chelsea were dramatically denied victory in an explosive derby at Stamford Bridge, where Harry Kane netted an injury-time equaliser.

Kalidou Koulibaly put Chelsea ahead with a brilliant goal on his home debut, but Tottenham got a hugely controversial leveller midway through the second half, before Reece James restored the lead.

That first equaliser sparked fury among the home crowd and an angry exchange on the touchline between Tuchel and Tottenham’s ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte, who were involved in another confrontation at the final whistle, leading to a melee – and both men being shown a red card.

After a clear foul by Rodrigo Bentancur on Kai Havertz on the right flank went unpunished, Spurs broke forward and

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg rifled a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

And Kane’s goal was allowed to stand despite Marc Cucurella having his hair pulled before the ball was headed in by the England striker.

Tuchel played down the significance of the clash with Conte and said he “absolutely” had more of a problem with referee Anthony Taylor.

“Goals like that cannot be allowed when we have VAR,” the German said.







