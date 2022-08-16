Chelsea in talks with West Ham about possible Emerson move

West Ham are interested in signing Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea.

The two clubs are in talks about a potential deal for the Italy international to move to the London Stadium.

His first-team prospects at Chelsea are slim as he is currently behind Ben Chilwell and recent signing Marc Cucurella in the pecking order.







Emerson, 28, spent last season in France, on loan at Lyon, and a number of Italian clubs have since shown an interest in him.

But he could remain in London, with Hammers boss David Moyes keen for a deal to be done.







