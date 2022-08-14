Chelsea dramatically denied victory in controversial derby

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2 19' Koulibaly 68' Højbjerg 77' James 90' Kane

Chelsea were dramatically denied victory in an explosive derby at Stamford Bridge, where Harry Kane netted an injury-time equaliser.

Kalidou Koulibaly put Chelsea ahead with a brilliant goal on his home debut, but Tottenham got a hugely controversial leveller midway through the second half, before Reece James restored the lead.

That first equaliser sparked fury among the home crowd and an angry exchange on the touchline between Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham’s ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte, who were involved in another confrontation at the final whistle, leading to a melee – and both men being shown the red card.

After a clear foul by Rodrigo Bentancur on Kai Havertz on the right flank went unpunished, Spurs broke forward and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg rifled a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

But, shortly after Havertz missed a sitter by slamming James’ right-wing cross wide of the target, the home side were back in front.

Koulibaly dispossessed Dejan Kulusevski, and Raheem Sterling, also making his home debut, then played the ball to his right to James, who fired past keeper Hugo Lloris.

That looked like giving Chelsea the points, but Kane headed in Ivan Perisic’s right-wing corner.

Koulibaly’s 19th-minute opener was a beauty – a stunning volley from a corner delivered by fellow new signing Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Kante (Gallagher 84), Jorginho (Azpilicueta 73), Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Sterling (Pulisic 84).

Subs not used: Kepa, Chalobah, Broja, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell.



See also: Another injury blow for Chelsea star Kante







