Chilwell and Hudson-Odoi among Chelsea players to feature in U21 game

Ben Chilwell will turn out for Chelsea’s development side against Fulham at Kingsmeadow on Monday night.

Chilwell, who had been sidelined since last November with a knee injury, started in the Blues’ season opener at Everton but was an unused substitute for the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

The left-back will be joined in the side by fellow England international Callum Hudson-Odoi and defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Recent signing from Aston Villa Carney Chukwuemeka will also be in action, as will Ethan Ampadu,







