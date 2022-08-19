Chelsea sign Casadei on six-year deal
Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan.
The 19-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s head of youth development Neil Bath told the club website: “Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our Under-21s squad.
“He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years.”