Chelsea sign Casadei on six-year deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan.

The 19-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s head of youth development Neil Bath told the club website: “Cesare is a player we have tracked for some time and we are delighted that he has now agreed to join Chelsea, where he will initially strengthen our Under-21s squad.

“He is another exciting emerging talent who we are looking forward to seeing develop and progress further as he breaks into senior football in the coming years.”







