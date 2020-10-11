Deal agreed for Benrahma to join West Ham

West Ham and Brentford have agreed a deal for Said Benrahma to join the east London club.

The deal could end up being worth as much as £30m and has been thrashed out during negotiations between the two clubs.

Crystal Palace have also held talks with Brentford about Benrahma, who has been a revelation since being signed from Nice in 2018.







The Hammers identified Benrahma and Ebere Eze as transfer targets after the end of last season.

Palace subsequently bought Eze from QPR and have also been interested in Benrahma but are reluctant to pay the asking price – Brentford have been demanding around £30m for the Algerian winger.

But West Ham have reached an agreement, paving the way for Benrahma to move before next week’s transfer deadline.







