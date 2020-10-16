Brentford and West Ham discussing possible loan deal for Benrahma

Brentford and West Ham are discussing a potential loan deal for Said Benrahma.

The two clubs recently agreed a transfer for the Algerian winger, who was expected to sign a five-year contract.







However, the deal stalled because of issues with Benrahma’s medical and discussions are currently focusing on a loan move with an obligation to buy.

It would pave the way for Benrahma to eventually join the Hammers on a permanent basis if he impresses.

Crystal Palace have also held talks with Brentford about Benrahma, who has been a revelation since being signed from Nice in 2018.







