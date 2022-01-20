New signings not essential for Brentford, Frank insists

Thomas Frank would like to add “one or two” players to his Brentford squad during this transfer window but does not believe it will be essential to the club’s Premier League survival chances.

The Bees have signed just one player so far this month, bringing in goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on loan from FC Midtjylland.

Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Bologna’s Scottish left-back Aaron Hickey are among their targets, while talks have been held with former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

But Frank believes Brentford do not necessarily need to add to the squad.

“I said it before the season and also at the beginning of this transfer window, I think we have a strong enough squad to compete in the Premier League,” Frank said.

“I think we showed that last night (against Manchester United). The first 60 minutes were absolutely amazing and it showed what this group of players are capable of.

“I do think a player or two would bring energy and extra awareness to the squad but I don’t think it’s essential. Not at all.

“We always prepare. We are always in the market. If we can find the right player for the right position with the right character, then we’ll do it.”

Eriksen has been without a club since having his contract cancelled by Inter Milan last month after being told he could not play in Serie A because he has been fitted with a pacemaker.

Brentford are among several clubs to have shown an interest and have discussed signing the 29-year-old on a contract until the end of the season.

“There is no further development in all of the rumours about transfers to Brentford,” said Frank.

“I look forward to speaking about any transfers that are possible to happen, when they happen.”

Meanwhile, Tariqe Fosu could be loaned out.

The former Oxford United man is back in training following a hamstring injury but is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Bees this season.

His only two appearances have come in the EFL Cup, against Oldham Athletic and Stoke City, and boss Thomas Frank says loaning out the winger is a possibility.

“It (recovering from injury) could be a fresh start for him but it could also be that he should go out on loan,” Frank said.

“We need to re-assess. We have 11 days left of the transfer window to see where he is. It could be a bit of both.”







