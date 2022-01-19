Brentford v Man Utd player ratings

Brentford were made to pay for missing a host of first-half chances as Manchester United won 3-1 at the Community Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Bees players.

Jonas Lossl: 5

A difficult debut for the Dane, who was preferred to Alvaro Fernandez but never looked comfortable. Almost allowed a Pontus Jansson back-header to creep under the bar in a first half dominated by the Bees, then stood still as Anthony Elanga crept in to head the ball over him to give United the lead.







Pontus Jansson: 5

Another poor performance from the Bees skipper, who has struggled in recent matches. Left for dead by Bruno Fernandes in the build-up to United’s second and again by Scott McTominay, who waltzed past him to set up Marcus Rashford for the visitor’s third.

Ethan Pinnock: 6

Was very good in the first half as United’s attack and Cristiano Ronaldo were non-factors. Won plenty of headers and was decent on the ball.

Mads Roerslev: 5

Was largely at fault for United’s opener after he and Lossl dithered and 19-year-old Swede Elanga took full advantage for his first Premier League goal of the season.

Sergi Canos: 6

Neat and tidy on the ball and did well defensively before being withdrawn in the second half.

Mads Bech Sorensen: 6

Restored to the side in place of Kristoffer Ajer and played well. Unlucky not to score in the first half when his goal-bound effort bounced off the back of McTominay after United’s defence failed to clear a corner.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

Worked hard as Brentford dominated the first half but like the rest of the team he struggled in the second period as United’s midfield improved hugely.

Mathias Jensen: 5

Missed two glorious close-range chances to put his side in front in the first half when he shot at the legs of David de Gea and then a third just after half-time when he once again fired straight at the Spaniard.

Christian Norgaard: 6

Excellent in the middle of the park in the first half but faded in the second as McTominay, Fred and Fernandes grew into the game.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7

Caused United problems all night with his pace and direct running. Created a golden opportunity for Jensen that the Dane squandered. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Ivan Toney: 6

His hard work in both boxes was rewarded with a late consolation, but he looks a shadow of the striker that took the Championship by storm last season.

Rico Henry: 6

Came on 20 minutes from time and played a part in the build-up that led to Toney’s goal and Brentford, to their credit, kept pushing until the final whistle.







