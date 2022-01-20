Brentford’s Fosu could make loan move

Tariqe Fosu could be loaned out by Brentford during this month’s transfer window.

The former Oxford United man is back in training following a hamstring injury but is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Bees this season.

His only two appearances have come in the EFL Cup, against Oldham Athletic and Stoke City, and boss Thomas Frank says loaning out the winger is a possibility.







“It (recovering from injury) could be a fresh start for him but it could also be that he should go out on loan,” Frank said.

“We need to re-assess. We have 11 days left of the transfer window to see where he is. It could be a bit of both.”







