Wissa leaves Brentford’s pre-season camp ahead of potential move

Yoane Wissa has left Brentford’s pre-season training base in Portugal amid uncertainty over the forward’s future.

Nottingham Forest have long been pursuing Wissa and more recently there has been interest from Newcastle and Tottenham.

Thomas Frank, who this summer left Brentford to take over as Spurs boss, would like Wissa to join him at the north London club.

Frank was also keen to be reunited with Bryan Mbeumo, who opted for a move to Manchester United.

Wissa, 28, has a year remaining on his contract but the Bees have an option to extend that deal by 12 months, so he is effectively under contract for another two years.

Brentford are reluctant to sell him, particularly in light of Mbeumo’s departure, and have turned down offers from Forest during three consecutive transfer windows.

But Newcastle are determined to snap him up and can offer Wissa Champions League football, as can Spurs.

The DR Congo international appears to have become unsettled and has returned to London, where he is expected to hold talks with Brentford director of football Phil Giles.

Wissa scored 20 goals last season and has netted 49 since being signed from French club Lorient four years ago.

He formed a brilliant partnership with Mbeumo and losing both this summer would leave Brentford with a significant void to fill.