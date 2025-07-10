Forest back in for Brentford star Wissa

Nottingham Forest have made another approach for Yoane Wissa.

Forest have had offers for Wissa rejected by Brentford during the previous two transfer windows.

They remain keen on the 28-year-old forward and have again made their interest clear.

Wissa scored 20 goals last season and has netted 49 since being signed by the Bees from French club Lorient four years ago.

He has formed a brilliant partnership with Bryan Mbeumo, who is being pursued by Manchester United and Tottenham and looks likely to move on this summer.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard on Thursday completed a move to Arsenal.