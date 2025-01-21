Forest make Brentford another offer for Wissa
Nottingham Forest have made another offer for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.
Forest, currently third in the Premier League table, had a £15m bid for Wissa rejected duirng the summer.
The have now offered close to £22m for the 28-year-old, who has scored 12 goals this season.
Brentford have again made it clear that they do not want to sell him.
Wissa has scored a total of 37 goals in 126 league appearances for the Bees since being signed from French club Lorient in 2021.