Frank convinced Brentford will keep Mbeumo

Thomas Frank does not believe Brentford will lose Bryan Mbeumo this month.

Mbeumo’s superb performances for the Bees have inevitably led to speculation that he could attract big offers.

Newcastle and Arsenal have recently been linked with him.

However, when asked about Mbeumo on Thursday afternoon, head coach Frank insisted he did not feel the club faced a significant challenge in trying to keep the player.

When then asked about the prospect of another club offering a large transfer fee, Frank replied: “It would be that big a fee that I can’t imagine the size of the fee.

“I’m not even focusing on keeping my best players, I’m just expecting them to stay.”

Mbeumo’s Brentford deal is due to expire next year but it includes an option for the club to extend it by 12 months, meaning he is effectively under contract until the summer of 2027.







