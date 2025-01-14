Frank praises ‘brave’ Brentford after fightback stuns City

Thomas Frank hailed his Brentford side after they pulled off a stunning late comeback to draw 2-2 with Manchester City.

A Phil Foden brace looked to have won the game for the reining Premier League champions before goals from Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard levelled the contest.

The Bees were good value for the point against Pep Guardiola’s side, with a far better showing than in their FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

“The overall performance, I’m extremely happy with that,” said boss Frank.

“This is the first time over 90 minutes we’ve managed to go more or less toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the world. I know they’re maybe not up to full pace, but they still produce unbelievable moments of brilliance like their first goal.

“I saw a City team that gave everything, worked extremely hard. The way we played – how brave we were and played out of their pressure, the aggressiveness and bravery to go man-to-man, our low block, our counters – I loved everything about my team’s performance.

“That makes me extremely happy. It’s not like we defended for 80 minutes and only came back in the last ten. I think it’s a more than well-deserved point.

“We lacked that final cutting edge before the 1-0 goal but we definitely showed that in the last two goals.”

Wissa’s strike to start the comeback was his 11th in the league this season, and it also meant he became Brentford’s top Premier League goalscorer. having found the net 37 times.

Frank said: “I’m very pleased. I think it’s extremely impressive we’ve got a leading goalscorer for Brentford in the Premier League.

“The journey he’s been on and his improvement and what he’s done is extremely impressive.

“I read something earlier today that we are the only team in the Premier League with two players on double figures [Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo]…how can that happen?

“That’s of course a big compliment to the recruitment and strategy from the top and the coaching and the players.”







