Brentford recall defender Crama from Exeter loan

Brentford have recalled defender Tristan Crama from his loan at League One club Exeter City.

The Frenchman, 23, moved on a season-long loan during the summer but the deal included an option for Brentford to take him back this month.

The Bees, who have been hampered by injuries this season, have decided to do so.

Crama impressed for the Grecians, who kept nine clean sheets in his 26 appearances for them.

“I have no doubt that Tristan will go on to have a fantastic career and I’m glad that we have played a part in that,” said Exeter manager Gary Caldwell.







