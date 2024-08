Brentford have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Yoane Wissa.

Forest offered a deal worth just under £15m for the 27-year-old forward, who has two years remaining on his contract.

Wolves are also keen on Wissa but Brentford want to keep him.

He has scored 27 goals in 104 Premier League appearances since being signed from Lorient in 2001, often taking on a particularly vital role when Ivan Toney has been unavailable.