Brentford defender Kim makes loan move

Brentford defender Ji-soo Kim has joined German second-tier side Kaiserslautern on a season-long loan, while Emeka Peters has left the club to join Feyenoord.

Kim, 20, made four first-team appearances for the Bees last season.

The South Korean centre-back made his Premier League debut against Brighton last December.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Ji-soo to go and play competitive football at a good level,” said Brentford director of football Phil Giles.

“He has made good progress since joining us and we were very pleased to see him get a Premier League debut last year.

“We wish him all the best for the coming season and will be monitoring him closely.”

Winger Peters, 18, has moved to the Netherlands after two years with Brentford. He was previously at Fulham.