Eriksen has ‘no anxiety’ about return to action

Christian Eriksen insists he has “no anxiety” about a return to football and hopes Brentford fans will not have to wait long to see him make his debut for the club.

The midfielder is currently working his way back to fitness having not played in eight months since suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark against Finland last June at the European Championships.

He is due to take part in a friendly for the club on Monday but neither he nor his manager, Thomas Frank, have revealed a time frame for when he could play again.

“If there was any anxiety then I wouldn’t go back,” Eriksen said.

“If I wasn’t fully committed and didn’t feel like I was trusting the doctors, trusting my heart and trusting my ICD in me then I wouldn’t go back. I feel 100% secure to go back.

“I think it’s a build-up process. Not playing any minutes in the last eight months, I think it would be a bit hectic to play 90 in the first game.

“I think for my body that wouldn’t be the best option, so there will definitely be a build-up in minutes and games but hopefully before long I can play 90 minutes.”

The 29-year-old, who has previously played for Ajax, Tottenham and Inter Milan, admitted he initially believed he would not play again.

“In the ambulance I even told the medical people to keep my boots because I won’t need them,” he explained.

“I said the same to Sabrina, my fiancée, a few days later, and then I also told her it might change if everything goes well with what I’ve heard about the ICD and that if the doctors can clear me and say it’s good, then I might come back to play football.

“It changed quickly but then in the end it was a long process to be where I am today and to get the full green light to really be convinced that I’m capable and able to play again.”







