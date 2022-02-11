Toney to be assessed ahead of Palace game and Eriksen to play in friendly next week

Christian Eriksen is due to play in a friendly for Brentford next week, while Ivan Toney will be assessed ahead of the game against Crystal Palace on Saturday after missing the midweek 2-0 defeat to Manchester City with a calf injury.

Toney was involved in light training on Friday and a decision will be made on whether he will be able to play on the morning of the clash with Palace.

Eriksen, meanwhile, is not yet ready to play but has trained with the Bees this week and will be involved in a friendly match on Monday as he closes in on a return to football after suffering a cardiac arrest during last year’s European Championships.







“He will not be available for the team tomorrow. That was always going to be too early after just one week,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank said.

“We’ll have a friendly game on Monday where he will play minutes and that’s the right way to do it.

“The first week is ticked in terms of training, physical load, how he looks, how he feels.

“Next week will be very important, especially playing minutes with match intensity and 11 vs 11. Then we’ll take it day by day.”

Both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoann Wissa are in contention to start after being named on the bench against Manchester City.

“Both of them should be available for a potential start so that’s positive. Both of them were out with Covid and hadn’t trained consistently, that’s why we decided not to start them,” Frank added.







