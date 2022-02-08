Brentford will be cautious with Eriksen, says Frank

Thomas Frank insists Brentford will be cautious with Christian Eriksen following the midfielder’s start to life at his new club.

The 29-year-old had his first training session with the squad on Monday but will not be ready to play against Manchester City on Wednesday, having spent more than seven months out of the game after suffering a cardiac arrest during last year’s European Championships.

The Bees boss says he now has a better idea of when Eriksen will be able to play for the club but would not put a firm timeline on his return.







Frank said: “Of course I could say something around it but I like to see how he is because we want to hit that perfect balance where we push him, of course, but also he needs to be in a good place because he hasn’t trained with a team for seven months.

“I think it’s important that you don’t get a minor injury and setback – even though he’s got a fine, strong foundation to stand on.

“He’s looking good but we are also pretty sure we need to get some match minutes into him in a friendly before we put him out there, to just get used to having players around you for at least 45 minutes before we put him out on the big scene.

“Of course we’ve got all the data and all of his injury status and all that history. But to know him and all the small bits about his body to come back to his top pace again we need to speak to him daily.

“That will be an ongoing process over the next one, two or three weeks until he gets into a normal rhythm hopefully.”







