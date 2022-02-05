Brentford out of FA Cup after heavy defeat at Everton

Everton 4 Brentford 1 31' Mina 48' Richarlison 54' Toney (pen) 62' Holgate 90' Townsend

Brentford went out of the FA Cup in former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s first game as Everton manager.

On a positive note for the Bees, goalkeeper David Raya made his return to action after more than three months out with a knee injury.

And Josh Dasilva, fit again after a hip injury, came on as a second-half substitute for his first appearance for a year.







Raya wasn’t helped by some woeful Brentford defending at Goodison Park, where goals from Yerry Mina and Richarlison put the home side in control before Ivan Toney’s penalty gave the visitors hope.

Mason Holgate’s goal effectively sealed the win for the Merseysiders and Andros Townsend netted a fourth in stoppage time.

More to follow.







