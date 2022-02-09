Dasilva tipped to produce ‘magic moments’ for Brentford

Thomas Frank believes Josh Dasilva will be able to produce “magic moments” for Brentford this season.

Dasilva made his return in the 4-1 FA Cup defeat at Everton on Saturday following a hip injury.

He had not played for the Bees this season prior to coming on as a second-half substitute on Saturday.

Head coach Frank insists it will take time for the midfielder to rebuild his match fitness but believes he will be able to contribute in the Premier League in the near future.







“It will still take some time for Josh to get up to 100% match fitness but he can come in and help the team for 20, 30, 35 minutes – that will be a big boost,” Frank said.

“I’m looking forward so much to getting Josh back on the pitch. I think we will see what a big player he is and what a good player he is.

“Of course he needs to go and show it and perform and do well but I’m convinced that he will produce magic moments on the pitch when he’s up to his top level.

“I was pleased to see his first 20 minutes against Everton. That gave him another boost, and the last couple of training sessions he’s looked sharp.

“I’m hoping we can smoothly ease him into his top level but I’m really looking forward to what he can add to us.”







