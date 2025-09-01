Saga ends with Wissa joining Newcastle

Yoane Wissa has completed a move from Brentford to Newcastle.

Hours ahead of the 7pm transfer deadline, Brentford and the Magpies agreed a deal which saw Wissa, 28, move to St James’ Park for around £50m.

Newcastle made a significantly improved offer after having an offer of £40m rejected.

The Bees turning that offer down prompted Wissa to issue a public statement calling on the club to let him leave.

Wissa, who has scored 49 goals in 149 games since being signed in 2021, has been desperate for the move to go ahead.

He left Brentford’s pre-season training camp in Portugal early amid uncertainty over his future, has been training away from the first-team squad and has not featured in the opening matches of the season.

Wissa told Newcastle’s website: “I’m really happy to be here and to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

“I’m very, very excited to put on the black and white shirt. I’ve got dreams, I’ve got faith, and now I will do my best to make it all happen. I can’t wait to get started.”