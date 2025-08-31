Wissa calls for Brentford to ‘keep word’ and let him join Newcastle

Yoane Wissa has issued an extraordinary public statement, calling on Brentford to “keep their word” and let him leave the club.

Wissa says the club are “unduly standing in my way” of a move to Newcastle, who have had offers for him rejected.

The DR Congo forward, 28, has not featured for the Bees this season. He left their pre-season training camp in Portugal early amid doubts over his future and has pushed hard for a move.

In a statement posted on social media, he said: “I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford.

“I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer.

“This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.”

He added: “I ask Brentford’s owners and directors to now honour their promise to let me leave in the final hours of the window.”

The transfer window closes at 5pm on Monday and Wissa, who has scored 49 goals in 149 games since being signed by the Bees in 2021, is desperate for the move to Tyneside to go ahead.

Brentford remain reluctant to sell him, at least for the £40m offered in Newcastle’s most recent bid.

A £45m bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Max Beier – a potential replacement for Wissa – has been rejected by the German club.

Wissa added: “I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms.

“I have been transparent in my position throughout. I have continued to communicate openly with the club and conduct myself in a way that reflects my values as both a footballer and a human being.

“In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour their promise to let me join a new club and at a fair price.”