Brentford reject improved offer for Wissa

Brentford have rejected an improved bid from Newcastle for Yoane Wissa.

The Tyneside club offered £40m for Wissa, 28, having had previous offers turned down.

But the Bees are reluctant to sell him and insist even the latest bid falls short of their valuation of the forward.

Wissa wants to make the move and has not featured for Brentford since leaving their pre-season camp in Portugal early.

But the club are standing their ground and Wissa’s future remains uncertain.

Brentford are particularly reluctant to part with Wissa having sold Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United earlier this summer.

The recent club-record signing of Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth inevitably led to speculation that it might pave the way for Wissa to leave.

But Ouattara was brought in very much as a replacement for Mbeumo – and Wissa must now wait to see if Newcastle further step up their pursuit of him.