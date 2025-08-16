Brentford complete club-record signing of Ouattara

Brentford have completed the signing of winger Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth for a club-record transfer fee.

The Bees have agreed to pay just over £40m for the 23-year-old Burkina Faso international, who has signed a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

Bournemouth signed him from French club Lorient in 2023 and he made 81 Premier League appearances for the Cherries, scoring nine goals.

“We’re really happy to get Dango in,” said Brentford boss Keith Andrews.

“He’s someone that we were aware and surprised could be available and, once we knew that signing him might be a possibility, we really focused on trying to get him.

“We liked his Premier League experience, even at his young age, and he just hasn’t found the rhythm yet because of a lack of consistent game time.”

The move could pave the way for Yoane Wissa to leave Brentford for Newcastle, although Ouattara has been signed by the Bees primarily as a replacement for Bryan Mbeumo, who recently joined Manchester United.

Andrews added: “He suits the way we want to play – he has something that we were lacking in the forward line, and he will complement what we already have in the building.

“The fans will love him – he’s the type of player that they will get off their seat for.”