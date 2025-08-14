Andrews confirms Wissa will not play in Brentford’s opening game

Keith Andrews has confirmed that Yoane Wissa will not be involved in Brentford’s opening Premier League match of the season.

The Bees will get their league campaign under way against Nottingham Forest on Sunday – in their first competitive match since Andrews took over as head coach following Thomas Frank’s departure.

Wissa wants to join Newcastle, who are keen to sign him, and has not been involved in Brentford’s pre-season matches, having left their training camp in Portugal earlier this summer amid doubts over his future.

And Andrews admitted that the forward is “not in that space” to be considered for the trip to the City Ground.

Forest have also pursued Wissa, but it is Newcastle’s interest which has turned his head.

Andrews explained: “I have made a decision that he is not [available]. It has been a very disrupted pre-season and the interest in Yoane is very clear.

“As head coach, I want Yoane to be in the building and be a part of the first team and the squad. But I am very understanding of his situation.

“I have a very good relationship with him and that will persist. But we have to focus on the players who are ready.”

Brentford are reluctant to sell Wissa, having already sold star attacker Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United this summer.

“I would like Wissa to be part of the first-team squad,” Andrews said.

“Certainly, as a club, we want him to stay.”