Brentford have offer for Dortmund’s Beier rejected

Brentford have had a £45m bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Max Beier rejected by the German club.

The Germany international, 22, has attracted interest from a number of English clubs.

A move to Brentford for Beier could pave the way for Yoane Wissa to join Newcastle before the transfer window closes.

Wissa has not featured for the Bees this season amid interest from the Magpies and is keen to sign for them.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews confirmed on Thursday that Wissa will not be in the squad for this weekend’s game against Sunderland.

Beier has been identified as a possible replacement and it remains to be seen whether Brentford make an improved offer.