Andrews keen to keep Ajer at Brentford

Keith Andrews says he is keen to keep Kristoffer Ajer at Brentford.

German club Wolfsburg have had an offer for the defender rejected.

And Andrews confirmed that Ajer will be in the squad for Saturday’s game against Sunderland.

“He’s someone I definitely don’t want to lose,” said the Bees head coach.

“Kristoffer is a big part of the group. He’ll be in the squad on Saturday.”

Andrews also confirmed that Yoane Wissa will not be involved this weekend.

The forward has not featured this season and wants to join Newcastle, who have had bids for him rejected.