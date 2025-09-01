Brentford and Newcastle agree fee for Wissa

Yoane Wissa looks set to join Newcastle after a fee was finally agreed for the forward.

Hours ahead of the 7pm transfer deadline, Brentford and the Magpies have reached a deal that will see Wissa, 28, move to St James’ Park for around £50m.

Newcastle made a significantly improved offer after having an offer of £40m rejected.

The Bees turning that offer down prompted Wissa to issue a public statement calling on the club to let him leave.

Wissa, who has scored 49 goals in 149 games since being signed in 2021, has been desperate for the move to go ahead.

He left Brentford’s pre-season training camp in Portugal early amid uncertainty over his future, has been training away from the first-team squad and has not featured in the opening matches of the season.