Brentford are among clubs interested in Luton’s Alfie Doughty.

The 24-year-old impressed for the Hatters in the Premier League last season.

A number of clubs are interested in him following Luton’s relegation back to the Championship.

Brentford have him on their radar this summer, partly because of his versatility – Doughty can play in midfield or at left-back.

He has made 65 appearances for Luton since being signed from Stoke two years ago.