Brentford boss Frank ‘excited for the future’

Thomas Frank declared this season a success despite Brentford ending their Premier League campaign with a 4-2 home defeat by Newcastle.

The Magpies were deserved winners, with goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimares, while the Bees responded with excellent strikes by Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa.

Brentford finished their third successive season in the top tier in 16th place.

“It has been a successful season but it is a good question how we define success,” boss Frank said.

“With our budget we create small miracles. Togetherness, culture and out performing much bigger clubs is something I’m very pleased with.

“I want more, we want more. We always want to develop. I am an optimistic guy and we have so much belief.

“I dream about what we could have achieved if we had a normal injury record. But I am excited for the future.”

Brentford have suffered from extensive injury problems to key players, such as Rico Henry, Ben Mee, Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey.

Frank believes with a fully fit squad he does not need to rush into the summer transfer market.

He explained: “I don’t think we need new players in. For me we are not in a rush. We just need to get players fit to be excited for the new season.”







