Frank in the frame for Chelsea job but McKenna out of the running

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is out of the running to take over at Chelsea – but Brentford’s Thomas Frank is very much in contention.

Chelsea are looking for a new head coach following the recent departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

The highly-rated McKenna was linked with the job after taking Ipswich from League One to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions.







He was initially under consideration but the Blues’ Todd Boehly-led regime are now focusing on other candidates, which include Frank.

The 50-year-old Dane took over as Brentford boss in 2018, led the club to promotion from the Championship three years later and has since established the Bees in the top flight.

Other contenders include Roberto De Zerbi and Leicester manager Enzo Maresca.

De Zerbi recently left Brighton, while Maresca led Leicester back to the Premier League.







